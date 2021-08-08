New law gives more protection for officers reporting excessive force

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A law signed Friday by Governor Tony Evers, known as Act 75 does several things such outlining the use of force and providing protections for officers who make reports about what they see as excessive force.

The new law, now requiring law enforcement to report possible cases of excessive force.

At least one area department says, it's already an expectation its deputies will report.

"The Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff's Office, Plover, this has been in place for an extended period of time," said Tom Zenner, Interim Police Chief, Stevens Point Police Department.

Those officers who do report cases of excessive force are now protected if they do cross the so-called thin 'blue line.'

With the law making it so those reporting can't be fired, disciplined, demoted, or denied promotion.

"Our officers in Portage County from all the jurisdictions are held to a high standard and for every agency in the state of Wisconsin and the sheriffs that I talk with. Everybody's held to a higher standard because we get hired for that we take an oath to protect and serve," said Sheriff Mike Lukas, Portage County Police Department.

The new law also codifies that deadly force can only be used as a last resort, and that's only if the law enforcement officer reasonably believes that all other options have been exhausted or would be ineffective.

"In regards to the state of Wisconsin too, I don't see anybody that's not having it because we've all got certified in our use of force policies through the state which everybody does and they're posted online for everybody to see so you know it wasn't anything new for portage county," Lukas said.

Officials do say that they hope it creates more transparency between law enforcement and the public.

"What are the guidelines that they follow, what are some of the terminology they may find you know they may hear at a public setting, myself, or anyone within law enforcement and you know that different terminology and you know what guides officers in being able to do their jobs," Zenner said.

Governor Evers did veto another law enforcement bill on Friday. That one would have denied state funds for cities that cut police funding, saying local governments should be able to set their own budgets.