Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bombing

TOKYO (AP) — Nagasaki is marking the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing. The city’s mayor in a speech at a memorial ceremony urged Japan’s government to lead in creating a nuclear-free zone in northeast Asia rather than staying under U.S. protection. At 11:02 a.m., the moment the United States dropped a plutonium bomb, Nagasaki survivors and other participants stood in a minute of silence at Nagasaki Peace Park to honor more than 70,000 lives lost. Mayor Tomihisa Taue also singled out the United States and Russia to do more to reduce their nuclear weapons.