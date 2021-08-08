Marlins’ Brinson target of fan’s racial slur in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. The Rockies condemned the fan’s conduct in a statement released Sunday night, saying they are “disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson.”