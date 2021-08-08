Skip to Content

Highway worker killed in Clark County crash

Township of Hendren -- Clark County authorities are investigating a crash that killed a highway worker early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on County Highway G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren.

Officials with the Clark County Sheriff's Office report two highway workers were sent to remove a tree in the road when they were struck by a car.

Officials report the driver of that car was 28-year-old Cory Neumeuller. He was arrested on charges of Causing Injury and Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.

One highway worker died at the scene, and the other is being treated for his injuries.

The names of those workers have not yet been released.

