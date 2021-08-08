Flood Advisory issued August 8 at 5:56AM CDT until August 8 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin…

Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin…

Southern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Southwestern Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Central Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 800 AM CDT.

* At 556 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Appleton, Manitowoc, Waupaca, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New

London, Kimberly, Clintonville, Brillion, Denmark, Black Creek,

Valders, St. Nazianz, Fremont, Two Creeks, Darboy, High Cliff

State Park, Northern Lake Winnebago and Central Lake Winnebago.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams.

Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.