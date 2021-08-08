Flood Advisory issued August 8 at 5:03AM CDT until August 8 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Waushara County in central Wisconsin…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Southern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin…

Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 700 AM CDT.

* At 503 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oshkosh, Wisconsin Rapids, Wautoma, Chilton, Redgranite,

Pittsville, Plainfield, St. Nazianz, Fremont, Napowan Scout Camp,

Hartman Creek State Park, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Lake Poygan, Rush

Lake, Lake Wazeecha, Central Lake Winnebago, Northern Lake

Winnebago, Babcock, St Anna and Camp Rokilio Scout Camp.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.