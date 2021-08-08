Flood Advisory issued August 8 at 3:43AM CDT until August 8 at 5:45AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin…

Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin…

Southern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Eastern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 545 AM CDT.

* At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Appleton, Manitowoc, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London,

Kimberly, Brillion, Denmark, Black Creek, Valders, St. Nazianz,

Fremont, Two Creeks, Darboy, High Cliff State Park, Northern Lake

Winnebago, Oneida, Neenah and De Pere.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.