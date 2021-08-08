Flood Advisory issued August 8 at 2:36AM CDT until August 8 at 4:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Southern Door County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Southern Oconto County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Northeastern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Eastern Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 430 AM CDT.

* At 236 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that could experience flooding include…

Green Bay, Shawano, Kewaunee, Bay Shore Park, Oconto, Pulaski,

Algoma, Luxemburg, Gillett, Bellevue Town, Navarino Wildlife Area,

Legend Lake, Keshena, Oneida, De Pere, Howard, Ashwaubenon,

Bellevue, Allouez and Suamico.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.