Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of central, east central,
and northeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in central
Wisconsin, Marathon. In east central Wisconsin, Calumet. In
northeast Wisconsin, Brown, Outagamie, Shawano and Waupaca.
* Through late tonight.
* Heavy rains from last night have made for wet ground and rising
rivers and streams. Additional heavy rain from thunderstorms is
expected, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, which
may cause flooding of urban areas, small streams and basements.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Make sure your sump pump is
working, and be ready to move to higher ground if a warning is
issued. Do not drive on flooded roadways.
