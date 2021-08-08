Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of central, east central,

and northeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in central

Wisconsin, Marathon. In east central Wisconsin, Calumet. In

northeast Wisconsin, Brown, Outagamie, Shawano and Waupaca.

* Through late tonight.

* Heavy rains from last night have made for wet ground and rising

rivers and streams. Additional heavy rain from thunderstorms is

expected, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, which

may cause flooding of urban areas, small streams and basements.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Make sure your sump pump is

working, and be ready to move to higher ground if a warning is

issued. Do not drive on flooded roadways.

&&