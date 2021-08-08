Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Wood County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central and east central Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in central Wisconsin, Portage, Waushara and Wood.
In east central Wisconsin, Winnebago.
* Through late tonight.
* Heavy rains from last night has made for wet ground and rising
rivers and streams. Thunderstorms will bring additional heavy
rain, especially this afternoon and tonight, which may produce
flooding of urban areas, small streams and basements.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Make sure your sump pump
works, and be ready to move to high ground if a flood warning is
issued. Do not drive on flooded roadways.
&&