Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central and east central Wisconsin, including the

following areas, in central Wisconsin, Portage, Waushara and Wood.

In east central Wisconsin, Winnebago.

* Through late tonight.

* Heavy rains from last night has made for wet ground and rising

rivers and streams. Thunderstorms will bring additional heavy

rain, especially this afternoon and tonight, which may produce

flooding of urban areas, small streams and basements.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Make sure your sump pump

works, and be ready to move to high ground if a flood warning is

issued. Do not drive on flooded roadways.

&&