Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,
including the following areas, in northeast Iowa, Allamakee and
Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and
Vernon.
* Through late tonight.
* Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has resulted in saturated
soils. Additional rounds of rain are expected into tonight, with
high rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible with any
storms. The rainfall could quickly result in flash flooding in
these areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
