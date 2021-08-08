Areas throughout Western WI experience flooding amid heavy rainfall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Cities around the region experienced multiple road closures, as heavy rains flooded city streets and homes.

Residents in the Town of Campbell reported major flash flooding around the island, as intersections became completely submerged in water. Cars were unable to drive through many roadways.

According to some community members, water levels reached up to their knees in certain areas, as they waded through the streets to help clear the city's overrun storm drains. In addition, several homeowners stated their properties suffered water damage, their basements flooded.

Town of Campbell Chairman Joshua Johnson stated the city is focusing its efforts on preparing for further storms.

"With the rain coming tonight we're going to try to get everything pumped out that we can, hopefully, the water recedes before the rain comes back tonight. We will see what we can do to help people before tonight," said Johnson.

He added residents can call the local maintenance department if they need assistance.

In La Crosse, a number of city streets experienced flooding. Several vehicles became stalled after failing to negotiate the water which reached more than two feet in some places around Cass Street.

It wasn't long after the rains ended that kayakers were seen taking advantage of the temporary waterways in the city.

According to county officials, County Road S in Onalaska became blocked, after trees fell in the street. County Road O was closed due to a mudslide.

An additional landslide occurred on a portion of the bluffs located along Highway 14, near the split of Highways 14/61/35.

Winona County reported similar conditions, as plugged culverts caused town streets to flood. Officials noted lane closures on Southbound Highway 61. Homeowners in Winona also stated their basements suffered flooding.

Vernon County also faced flooding, with water reaching close to the bottom of Highway 14 in Coon Valley. Shortly before 7 p.m., the road was closed after water began flowing over the top of the road. Traffic was detoured around the flooding which also occurred on Highway 162 in Coon Valley. Highway 14 reopened around 8:45 p.m.

Around 9 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office closed a portion of Highway 33 at Ontario due to water on the roadway. A short time later, they closed a portion of Highway 131 by Ontario also for water on the road. The roads were reopened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Although most state and county highways in the area remained open, officials continue to keep an eye on water levels.

The County Sheriff's office is working with emergency management to keep residents around the Kickapoo River informed, as it continues to rise. Officials stated they also plan to monitor Highway 18, Coon Creek, and other potential trouble spots in the area.