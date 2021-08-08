Anderson expected to start as Milwaukee hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (70-41, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (66-45, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.83 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -131, Giants +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and San Francisco will face off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 32-26 on their home turf. The Milwaukee pitching staff averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Corbin Burnes leads them with a mark of 12.5.

The Giants are 35-24 on the road. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .410.

The Giants won the last meeting 9-6. Jake McGee recorded his fourth victory and Brandon Belt went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for San Francisco. Sal Romano took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 71 RBIs and is batting .248.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 97 hits and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Giants: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Hunter Strickland: (covid-19), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Josh Hader: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Dylan File: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), John Axford: (elbow), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (shoulder), Evan Longoria: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.