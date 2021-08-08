2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair wraps up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Visitors at the Wisconsin Valley Fair got their fair share of rain yesterday. However, many made the most of before it finally wraps up on Sunday.

People of all ages made their way to Marathon Park, right as it was opening back up for everyone to enjoy the rides, games, and of course the food one more time.

For some Wisconsinites, the last day of the fair also just so happens to be their first time checking it out.

"This is my first time I've ever been here. I've been to multiple fairs in Wisconsin and all over the country but it's a good one. I like it, I enjoy it, a lot of good games, and rides, and activities," said Taylor Poulson.