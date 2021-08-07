Wisconsin Rapids car show rolls on, despite weather

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The first Central Wisconsin Car Cruise hit the road, despite some rain.

It took place in the Lincoln High School parking lot, serving as a replacement for "Corvettes of the North."

Classic cars like Mustangs and the "Bluesmobile" from the "Blues Brothers" movie were featured.

One person says he's thankful to have an event like this still in town.

"I'm very proud of my town, I'm very proud of Wood County, and we don't need anything else to leave this community. We need this to stay here, we need it to be here, and based on the support we've had so far I'm confident this is going to be a success no matter how we play it out," event coordinator Joel Holberg said.

An event like this usually brings in more than 600 cars; fewer were expected because of the weather.