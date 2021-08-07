Stormy Weekend Weather

The rain will continue to fall this weekend especially if you live in south-central Wisconsin. While there were a few strong storms in the area earlier today, there is more activity expected moving forward.

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and humid with isolated showers and storms, strongest to the south.

High: Low 70s Wind: SE 5-12

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of heavy rain and strong storms.

Low: 65 Wind: SE 6-10

Sunday: Mainly cloudy and muggy with periods of showers and t-storms. Heavy rain possible.

High: 80 Wind: S 5-12

Monday: Chance of scattered rain early then partly sunny and sticky.

High: 83

Strong storms will continue to push into the state as we move into Sunday. In fact, the strongest of all the activities will be a few hours before and after midnight. As of the early afternoon, thunderstorm activity to the west was very close to severe levels with inch diameter hail and wind gusts close to 50 miles an hour. However, another great threat for this evening will be isolated flooding concerns. As storms strengthen tonight, heavy rain, hail, and high winds could all be possible so be sure to plan accordingly. The strongest activity will lie south of Marathon county. The Northwoods be spared of any strong storms but will likely receive continual rainfall.

Sunday will begin with the remnants of the stronger overnight storms. Previously, Sunday looked to be the wettest of the two days this weekend, however now looks cloudy with only isolated storms. While earlier activity will be stronger, there remains a chance of high winds and hail. Sunday's afternoon storm activity could pop up as early as 2-3 PM.

Moving towards the work-week there still remains a chance of thunderstorms. Monday morning has a good chance for a few morning storms though should turn partly cloudy and nice by the afternoon. Tuesday will likely be the opposite, starting with a mix of sun and clouds and gradually developing storms in the evening. Additionally, during this time, the temperature will continually rise to a high in the upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Expect outdoor conditions to be quite muggy.

Wednesday onward a section of high pressure will begin to move in bringing more sunshine to the state. This will likely be the case Wed-Fri. Regardless, there still remains a small chance of showers (20%) on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is looking to be the nicest with seasonal temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

Stay safe amidst this stormy weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 7-August 2021

On Aug 7th in weather history:

1986 - A rare outbreak of seven tornadoes occurred in New England. One tornado carved its way through Cranston RI and Providence RI causing twenty injuries. Rhode Island had not reported a tornado in twelve years, and three touched down in 24 hours. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1987 - Morning thunderstorms drenched Goldsboro, NC, with 3.37 inches of rain. Late morning thunderstorms in Arizona produced dime size hail, wind gusts to 50 mph, and two inches of rain, at Sierra Vista. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)