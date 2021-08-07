Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 759 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Whiting to near Lake Wazeecha to near

Babcock. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. eavy rain could lead to localized

flooding.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Whiting and Lake Wazeecha around 805 PM CDT.

Amherst around 820 PM CDT.

Hartman Creek State Park around 840 PM CDT.

Chain O’ Lakes-King around 845 PM CDT.

Plainfield around 850 PM CDT.

Waupaca and Napowan Scout Camp around 900 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Coddington, Borth,

Kellner, Nelsonville, King, Iola, Symco, Metz, Tustin and Custer.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.