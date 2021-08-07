Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 7:21PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Mosinee to near Pittsville

to 8 miles southeast of Shortville. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rain could lead to localized

flooding.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Wisconsin Rapids around 750 PM CDT.

Stevens Point, Whiting, Lake Wazeecha and Babcock around 800 PM

CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Milladore, Sandhill

Wildlife Area, North Wood County Park, Park Ridge, Auburndale,

Coddington, North Star, Hewitt, Blenker and Kellner.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.