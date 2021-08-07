Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 10:12AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1011 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Adams, or 10 miles south of Friendship, moving east at

25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Adams, Lyndon Station, and Castle Rock.

This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 75 and 86.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.