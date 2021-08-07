Portage County “Guns and Hoses” returns as cookout

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two years ago, "Guns and Hoses" was a charity softball game featuring Portage County area law enforcement.

Now, it's a cookout, still raising money for area veterans.

"We didn't feel comfortable with our veterans being a little bit older sometimes, I'm a young veteran, but we wanted to make sure we had a very safe event for this year," event coordinator Traci Tauferner said.

Even with less than ideal weather, people could still show their support, with drive-through services being offered.

"Everyone's trying to come out to make this as easy as we can," Tauferner said.

Last year's softball game was canceled because of COVID-19, and organizers still wanted to raise funds, whether through a game or not.

"The softball game's a bigger event, we solicit for donations well in advance. This was kind of a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing," Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

"We got a phone call from the Portage County Allied Veterans Council indicating that their veterans' relief fund was completely depleted because of the pandemic," Tauferner said.

They had planned on making it an event for the whole family with kids' activities lined up, but those were put on hold because of weather.

Suggested donations were just $5, good enough for a lunch for a noble cause.

"We've got to do something, we can't just sit around and wait," Tauferner said.

"We have a great community, a great community for our veterans, and again, the funds are low right now so we're looking for people to help out," Sheriff Lukas said.

People that did not make it to the cookout but would still like to donate can do so by check.