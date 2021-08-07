Packed Democratic primary looms for Pennsylvania Senate seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats see one of their best chances to pick up a Senate seat during next year’s midterms in Pennsylvania. That’s where Republican incumbent Pat Toomey is retiring. But first the party will have to endure a potentially bruising primary where the packed field doesn’t break neatly down along ideological lines. The lineup includes a heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the state’s first Black and first openly gay senator. An anesthesiologist endorsed by a powerful women’s group. And, as of Friday, a former Marine.