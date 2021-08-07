NBC’s Tirico reflects on Tokyo Games, looks ahead to Beijing

Like many, Mike Tirico had some doubts about whether the Tokyo Games would go on. But once he landed in Japan last month to continue preparations as the host of NBC’s primetime coverage, those concerns subsided. After spending four years preparing to host Tokyo, Tirico did admit that there is some sadness that it is going to end, but he won’t have much time until the Beijing Winter Games open in less than six months. Before Beijing, Tirico will call Notre Dame football, host “Sunday Night Football” and also be part of NBC’s golf coverage of the FedEx Playoffs and Ryder Cup.