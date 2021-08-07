Marathon Co. authorities find man who reportedly left scene of crash

UPDATE: The Marathon County Sheriff's says that Conrad Lemmer has been found

Marathon County (WAOW) -- Authorities say they're looking for 31-year-old Conrad Lemmer who reportedly left the scene of an early morning crash.

Officials say it happened around 3 a.m near the intersection of County Highway KK and Roberts Creek Rd. in Mosinee. Police say when they got to the scene Lemmer was gone and may have been hurt in the crash.



Lemmer reportedly does not have a working cell phone on him. He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless t-shirt, athletic shorts and crocs. He's described as 5'11" tall and 200 pounds.