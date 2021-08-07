Indiana woman guilty of murder in stepdaughter’s slaying

MARION, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a northern Indiana woman of the strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter. The Grant County jury deliberated about three hours Friday afternoon before finding Amanda Carmack of Gas City guilty of murder, strangulation, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14. WANE-TV reports the jury will reconvene Monday to consider whether Carmack should be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Police found Skylea Carmack’s body in a shed in September 2019. She had last been seen days earlier. Authorities say Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in the shed.