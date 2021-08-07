Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 9:05PM CDT until August 7 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 905 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and intense

rainfall rates due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Amherst,

Pittsville, Plainfield, Fremont, Hartman Creek State Park, Lake

Wazeecha, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Napowan Scout Camp, Babcock,

Plover, Nekoosa, Silver Lake, Weyauwega, Pine River, Port Edwards

and Manawa.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.