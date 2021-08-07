Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 9:05PM CDT until August 7 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 9:05PM CDT until August 7 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 905 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and intense
rainfall rates due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small
stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Amherst,
Pittsville, Plainfield, Fremont, Hartman Creek State Park, Lake
Wazeecha, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Napowan Scout Camp, Babcock,
Plover, Nekoosa, Silver Lake, Weyauwega, Pine River, Port Edwards
and Manawa.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.