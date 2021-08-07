Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 8:13PM CDT until August 7 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Waushara County in central Wisconsin…

Southern Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1115 PM CDT.

* At 813 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and intense

rainfall rates due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and

small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Amherst,

Pittsville, Plainfield, Fremont, Hartman Creek State Park, Lake

Wazeecha, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Napowan Scout Camp, Babcock,

Plover, Nekoosa, Silver Lake, Weyauwega, Pine River, Port Edwards

and Manawa.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.