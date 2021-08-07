Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 10:22PM CDT until August 7 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1022 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, with some spots across

southwest Waushara County close to 5 inches.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Amherst,

Pittsville, Plainfield, Fremont, Hartman Creek State Park, Lake

Wazeecha, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Napowan Scout Camp, Babcock,

Plover, Nekoosa, Silver Lake, Weyauwega, Pine River, Port Edwards

and Manawa.

Rainfall amounts will be light the next hour, but additional heavy

rain will be possible later tonight. This additional rain will

result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.