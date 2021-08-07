Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 10:22PM CDT until August 7 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 10:22PM CDT until August 7 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 1022 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, with some spots across
southwest Waushara County close to 5 inches.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Amherst,
Pittsville, Plainfield, Fremont, Hartman Creek State Park, Lake
Wazeecha, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Napowan Scout Camp, Babcock,
Plover, Nekoosa, Silver Lake, Weyauwega, Pine River, Port Edwards
and Manawa.
Rainfall amounts will be light the next hour, but additional heavy
rain will be possible later tonight. This additional rain will
result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.