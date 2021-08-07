Flash Flood Watch from SAT 6:56 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from SAT 6:56 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for Portions of central, east central, and
northeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in central
Wisconsin, Marathon, Portage, Waushara and Wood. In east central
Wisconsin, Winnebago. In northeast Wisconsin, Outagamie and
Waupaca.
* Through Sunday morning.
* Rounds of thunderstorms, some producing very heavy rainfall, are
expected tonight. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with locally
higher amounts possible. This will lead to the possibility of
flash flooding.
* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying
areas is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&