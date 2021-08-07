Flash Flood Watch from SAT 6:56 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for Portions of central, east central, and

northeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in central

Wisconsin, Marathon, Portage, Waushara and Wood. In east central

Wisconsin, Winnebago. In northeast Wisconsin, Outagamie and

Waupaca.

* Through Sunday morning.

* Rounds of thunderstorms, some producing very heavy rainfall, are

expected tonight. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with locally

higher amounts possible. This will lead to the possibility of

flash flooding.

* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying

areas is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&