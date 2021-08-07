Fans return to training camp but must deal with restrictions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones and his Green Bay Packers teammates have resumed an annual preseason ritual after a pandemic-imposed hiatus by riding bicycles to their training camp workouts. But the players can’t borrow those bikes from young fans this year in a tweak to this training camp tradition. The Packers’ change in protocol reflects how NFL has adapted training camp this year to allow fan participation while limiting contact between players and spectators for health reasons. Fans must remain over 20 feet away from the practice field and can’t interact with players and personnel.