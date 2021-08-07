EXPLAINER: Olympic photos from far above — and underwater

TOKYO (AP) — The amazing shots from way above Olympians and from underwater in the pool aren’t easy to get. They involve months of planning and weeks of setup before the exciting Olympic moments come along. The Associated Press has been using robotics since the 2012 London Games to get unexpected shots from oblique angles. In the words of one AP photojournalist who’s behind these efforts, the unusual angles help the world get a perspective on the complex stories of Olympic competition that we think we already know.