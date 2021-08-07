Bucks acquire Grayson Allen from Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks. The 25-year-old Allen averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.2 minutes for the Grizzlies this past season. He played 50 games and made 38 starts. His 2020-21 season included a 26-point performance in a 128-115 victory over the Bucks. The 24-year-old Merrill played 30 games and averaged 3 points, 1 rebound and 7.8 minutes as a rookie with the Bucks this past season.