A Family Night Reunion at Lambeau Field

For the first time since 2019, fans were back in the stands at Lambeau Field for Family Night.

And what the nights all about, family, generations of Cheeseheads experiencing Packers pride together.

"I think its really important," said Scott, a Packers fan from Green Bay, who was at the event with his son. "They love the Packers and they love football and I thought this would be a fun thing for us to do."

But of course, half the fun of Lambeau is dressing the part and while Saturday night didn't call for snow gear, the green and gold faithful still came in their Sunday best.

"(You just have to show up dressed up) all the time just wear warmer clothes underneath," Katie and Hailey two Packers fans from Eau Claire said in unison. "We're the team owned by the fans we have to come! if you're from Wisconsin all the gear is necessary any game."

Despite a rainy event, over 34,000 fans still showed up and out decked in their finest gear to support the Green and Gold.

The Packers attention now turns to the Houston Texans for week one of the preseason. Which will kick off Saturday August 14th at Lambeau Field.