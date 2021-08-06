Wisconsin Senator introduces bill limiting corporate spending

(WAOW)-- A Wisconsin senator is introducing a bill that asks Wisconsinites if they want to see limits on corporate spending in politics and elections.

Democratic State Senator Jeff Smith's "Ready to Amend Act" would allow residents to vote on whether they want to see a limit on the amount of money donated to political campaigns by corporations.

"It's then moved onto Congress, as again proof that the citizens want you to do this. Because we need a true definition in our Constitution of what a citizen's rights are, what a corporation is, and that money is not speech," Senator Jeff Smith (D) of Eau Claire said.

Smith said he hopes the bill will put pressure on Congress to create a new Constitutional amendment.