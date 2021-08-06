Wisconsin Rapids police release details about missing baby search

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The search for 2-month-old Dorian Giesen began Wednesday, when Wisconsin Rapids Police went to the home of his mother, 28-year-old Haley Pelot, in Wisconsin Rapids.

"Members of our department were assisting other agencies in trying to take possession of a child for the child's welfare," said Sgt. Jordan Lubeck, of the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

That's when police say Pelot fled with Dorian, which resulted in a vehicle pursuit.

It was called off over safety concerns because Dorian was in the car.

However, authorities learned that the 2-month-old was without his medication, and over concerns that Dorian could die, they issued the statewide Amber Alert on Thursday.

"We received lots of tips from Facebook, Crime Stoppers" Lubeck said, "Our Wood County dispatch was able to funnel those to our command center here at the department."

Eventually, Pelot was located in an apartment in Columbia County.

In a press release, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said that Pelot and Nicholas Hope, 36, were not cooperative and refused to come out of the village of Rio apartment.

That led to a standoff, with Hope telling officers he had a handgun.

After about 30 minutes of negotiation, officials say Pelot and Hope surrendered and were taken into custody.

A third person, Sonja Lawless, 32, of Rio, was also arrested; she faces charges of harboring and aiding a felon.

The situation is still under investigation.

"When an Amber Alert is issued, there is a lot of information that comes in." Lubeck said, "We're trying to sort through all the information we have, and there will be charges filed with the district attorney in the very near future."

Officials say all suspects are in custody at the Columbia County Jail, and the baby is safe and in the care of Wood County Human Services.

