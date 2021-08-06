West African court to rule on Venezuelan’s extradition to US

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A protracted legal battle over the extradition from Cape Verde to the United States of a businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro comes to a head next week. The West African country’s Constitutional Court is due to rule on the case August 13. Alex Saab was arrested in the former Portuguese colony last June. He was detained when his jet made a refueling stop on the small island chain. Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab in 2019 on money-laundering charges. Saab and fought extradition, claiming diplomatic immunity and arguing that the case against him has a political motive.