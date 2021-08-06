Wausau’s Grand Theater makes grand in-person return

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After more than a year, the Grand Theater made its grand return.

Friday night's performance of the musical "Winter Dance Party" was the first in-person show since February 2020, more than 17 months ago.

The theater does have a mask policy, but only for unvaccinated theater-goers.

One theater official says people walking through the doors again is a welcome sight.

"To see all these people getting ready for a show and you know there's going to be a world-class artist on the stage, it's been a long 17 months but tonight it all kind of goes away in that moment," theater executive director Sean Wright said.

He also says having a full calendar is something he and theater staff are prepared to handle.

"So it is exciting to look at our calendar and a little overwhelming to look at our calendar and see fifty performances lining up one after another but again, we've had 17 months to rest up and get our show legs ready," Wright said.

The theater's next performance is scheduled for next Thursday, August 12th, with a tribute to the music of "The Beatles."