STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - UW Stevens Point is the latest of UW system schools to require face masks, beginning Monday, August 9th.

According to UWSP officials, students, teachers, staff and visitors will be required to mask up indoors.

UWSP follows in the footsteps of other UW schools, who are ignoring a Republican-lead committee that is saying UW systems must get approval from them to make any decisions.