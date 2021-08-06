The Rev. Leonid Kishkovsky, interfaith leader, dies at 78

The Rev. Leonid Kishkovsky, who came to the United States as a childhood refugee from war-torn Poland and became a leader in cross-church cooperation and the first Eastern Orthodox president of the National Council of Churches, has died. He was 78. Kishkovsky served as director of external affairs and interchurch relations for the Orthodox Church in America, where he worked for decades as an administrator along with being a parish priest at a church on New York’s Long Island. He was active in multiple groups that fostered cooperation across denominational and religious lines. The church says he died Tuesday of a heart attack.