Storm chances will increase over the weekend

An active weather pattern is upon us. It will be quite humid for the next few days and a handful of weather systems will conspire to produce off-and-on rain and thunderstorms.

Today: A few breaks of sunshine and more humid with a 30% chance showers or isolated storms.

High: 81 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog.

Low: 64 Wind: Light NE

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and storms likely, mainly later in the afternoon.

High: 79 Wind: SE 10-15

One small disturbance will be moving through the southern half of the state today and this could spark some widely scattered showers or storms, mainly south of Marathon county later this afternoon. Whether or not you end up with some rain, one thing you will notice about today is that it will be more humid. It will not be too hot, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it might feel a little more uncomfortable.

The weather will not be too hot over the weekend either, but it will stay quite humid. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will once again be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The warmest weather of the period will be early next week. High temps from Monday through Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 80s. It looks like some less humid and cooler air will then move into Wisconsin on Thursday.

What about the rain chances? A low pressure system will be moving in from the west on Saturday and will cross our area on Sunday. This means a chance for periodic rain and storms. There could be some heavy rain as well. On Saturday, the highest chance of wet weather will be later in the day. On Sunday there might be a few storms in the morning and again in the afternoon.

For next week there might be a lingering shower in the morning on Monday, then just a slight chance of a shower or storm on Tuesday. The odds of a few storms will go up a little on Wednesday again as a cold front drifts in from the west.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 5th, Pollen Ragwed 11 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1918 - Unusually hot weather began to overspread the Atlantic Coast States, from the Carolinas to southern New England. The temp- erature soared to an all-time record high of 106 degrees at Washington D.C., and Cumberland and Keedysville hit 109 degrees to establish a state record for Maryland. Temperatures were above normal east of the Rockies that month, with readings much above normal in the Lower Missouri Valley. Omaha NE reached 110 degrees. (David Ludlum)