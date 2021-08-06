Springsteen, US team qualify for equestrian jumping final

TOKYO (AP) — Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian jumping team earned an encore performance in qualifying. Springsteen and gold medal-winning teammates Laura Kraut and McClain Ward secured a spot in Saturday night’s team jumping final with a trio of nearly perfect trips around the Equestrian Park course. Their combined 13 penalty points ranked fifth of 19 entrants — the top 10 advanced to the medal round. Springsteen is the daughter of famed rocker Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife, Patti Scialfa. The 29-year-old — ranked 14th in the world — failed to make the individual jumping finals in her Olympic debut this week but came back with a strong ride Friday.