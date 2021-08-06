Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 7:36AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 735 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles north of Fremont to Lake Poygan.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

New London around 745 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Oshkosh, Appleton

and Menasha.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.