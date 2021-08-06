Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 7:07AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 707 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Napowan Scout Camp, or 8 miles southwest of Waupaca, moving east at
20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Waupaca, Lake Poygan and Fremont.
This includes U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 252 and 276.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.