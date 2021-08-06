Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 7:07AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 707 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Napowan Scout Camp, or 8 miles southwest of Waupaca, moving east at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Waupaca, Lake Poygan and Fremont.

This includes U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 252 and 276.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.