Some white-tailed deer test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

(WAOW) -- Studies by the United States Department of Agriculture show some white-tailed deer have been exposed to COVID-19.

White-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, according to the USDA.

There were 481 samples collected from deer from Jan. 2020 through 2021. Of those, 33 percent had COVID-19 antibodies.

However, none of those deer populations showed signs of clinical illnesses because of COVID-19.

"It is important to note that this surveillance was designed to determine exposure of deer to SARS-CoV-2 in their natural environment," the USDA says in a release. "It was not designed to determine whether the deer were replicating and shedding SARS-CoV-2."

The USDA says this finding is not unexpected since there are so many deer that often come into close contact with people.

The USDA is working with other government agencies such as the CDC to figure out next steps.