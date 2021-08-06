SEC approves Nasdaq’s plan to require board diversity

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Nasdaq’s groundbreaking proposal to boost the number of women, racial minorities and LGBTQ people on U.S. corporate boards. The new policy requires most of the nearly 3,000 companies listed on Nasdaq to have at least one woman on their board of directors, along with one person from a racial minority or who identifies as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer. Companies with five or fewer board members, however, will only have to have one diverse member. Companies that don’t meet the diversity criteria will not be delisted but must publicly explain why they could not comply. The rules also require companies to publicly disclose diversity statistics of their boards.