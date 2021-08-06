Red Cross says donating blood is still safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The American Red Cross is still accepting blood donations.

An official says as COVID-19 vaccination numbers have increased, the amount of blood donors in our area have dropped.

Safeguards like masks and social distancing are required at donation sites.

For those who want to give blood, officials want to assure people the process is safe, regardless of your vaccination status.

"That need is always constant, it doesn't go away, it won't ever go away. It's safe, whether you've had a vaccination or you are not vaccinated, it is safe to do," Red Cross North Central Chapter Executive Director Wendy Savage said.

She also says if you do give blood and then test positive for COVID-19, you should let the Red Cross know as soon as possible.