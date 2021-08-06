Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former Army lawyer says his firm has received calls from hundreds of service members since President Joe Biden asked the Pentagon to look at adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the shots troops are required to get. Greg T. Rinckey says soldiers, Marines and sailors have asked about their rights and whether they can take legal action. But Rinckey and other experts say if Biden issues a wavier to a federal law requiring individuals be given a choice then it will be tougher for troops to challenge it. Some soldiers say they welcome making the vaccine mandatory and have been concerned about working in close quarters with unvaccinated troops.