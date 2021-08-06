Poor weather hampers crash victim recovery efforts in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say poor weather and deteriorating visibility are hampering efforts to recover the bodies of the six victims of a sightseeing plane crash in southeast Alaska. The plane with a pilot and five cruise ship passengers on an excursion to Misty Fjords National Monument crashed Thursday on the return trip to Ketchikan. Troopers say the victims’ identities won’t be released until positive identifications are made, and that won’t be done until the bodies are recovered. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to Ketchikan to probe the crash. The team is expected to arrive later Friday.