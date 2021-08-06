Officials investigate workplace death in Abbotsford

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- On July 28, a tragic incident took place at the Pomp's Tires and Auto Service.

28 year old Cody Weinke of Perkins died at Pomp's while performing a tire and wheel assembly.

TJ Trum General Council of Pomp's said " When tragically that tire and wheel assembly experienced some sort of a failure that's assembly regrettably collided with the teammate causing him the injuries."

Police arrived to the scene and one officers said "everyone was in shock."

The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department report of the incident stated "I had been told by those there that the tire had exploded."

Occupational Health and Safety Administration Officials said the the investigation is on going and can take up to six months.

News 9 has reached out to Weinke's family was but has not heard back at this time.