Official: Offensive coming against Tigray forces in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s spreading Tigray conflict faces a fresh wave of fighting as an Amhara regional official says Amhara forces will launch an offensive on Saturday against Tigray forces who have entered the region and taken control of a town hosting a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Amhara region’s head of peace and security says “this is the time for the Amhara people to crush the terrorist group.” Separately, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry warns that the Tigray forces’ incursion into the Amhara and Afar regions in recent weeks “is testing the federal government’s patience” on the unilateral cease-fire it declared weeks ago.